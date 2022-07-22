A grateful young lady has shown off her doting grandmother as well as gushed over her on social media

After almost 3 years, she said her England-based grandmother worked it out for her to join her abroad

Sharing loved-up pictures she took with the older woman, the lady described her as her best friend but netizens noted something else

A lady has got many talking as she flaunted her young-looking grandma who helped transform her life.

Doing a picture story on TikTok, the lady recalled how her grandma was first introduced to her in 2018.

She gushed over her granny. Photo Credit: TikTok/@blackchild933

Her mum had referred to her granny as aunt instead at that time.

It all started in 2018

From their first meeting, she indicated that their relationship blossomed as the granny would invite her to join her in England in 2019.

And it took almost 3 years for her family visa to be approved and for her to join the older woman abroad.

She now lives in England with her grandmother and can't thank the woman enough for all she did.

The lady expressed love for her granny who she tagged her best friend.

When asked by a netizen about how her mum feels about her relocating to England, she replied:

"She’s so happy for me Coz she has been trying to unite me and my dad’s side since I was 11."

See her post below:

Social media reactions

allaboutshazza56 said:

"Grandma is so young looking. May God keep blessing you both."

user1920301563097 said:

"Am happy for you, but please make sure you don't lose respect for her once you settle her. Am talking of bad experience I had when I brought someone."

grayceey008 said:

"Yeah God timing is the best am also in England after trying for years and years."

Chumya123 said:

"She's a young lady ,you sure she's your grandma you guys really look alike."

Amanda Brenda Sauta said:

"She looks so young...what a lovely big heart she has."

lynnet.emily said:

"Me thinking why your mom lied about your grandma. Maybe she’s your real mother."

