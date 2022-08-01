A lady decided it was time to take control of her future and get a university degree to help better her situation

Rialivhuwa Tertia took the Facebook page #IAmStaying to share how she started a university degree at 27 and is now a graduate at 30

Mzansi people were blown away by her story and showered the graduate with love and praise in the comment section

Facing some hard times, a courageous woman decided to get a university degree at the age of 27. Now, at age 30, she is a graduate who is ready to pursue an honours degree.

Rialivhuwa Tertia recently graduated at the age of 30 and is not stopping here. Image: Facebook / Rialivhuwa Tertia

Source: UGC

Society puts unnecessary pressure and boundaries on people in terms of what is meant to be done by what age and in which order. This woman proved that you can do anything at any age as long as you put in the work.

Rialivhuwa Tertia took the inspiring Facebook page #IAmStaying to share her story. Explaining how she had not done any learning-based work in over six years, deciding to take on a university degree was daunting.

However, she did it, and nothing is not stopping her. Rialivhuwa is ready to tackle her honours and wanted to share her story to remind people that it is never too late!

“I decided to go back to school when I was 27 years old because things were tough out there. I did my first year in 2019 without funding. Sometimes I thought of quitting but something in me told me that I can do this. I was surprised by my performance because I spent more than 6 years without doing any academic studying.

“I am now a 30-year-old graduate and I am still pushing till I reach my destiny.”

The people shower the inspiring graduate with praise

This is the type of content people love seeing. Age really is but a number and this post reminded many of that. Go out there and turn your dreams into reality, it is never too late.

Take a look at some of the awesome comments:

Madaam Shudu Lilimu said:

“Well done Mungana, I am proud of you ❤️”

Pandora Thusi said:

“Congratulations, young lady ❤️Well done. Thank God for your perseverance. Amen.”

Jean Levy said:

“I have great admiration for you. Well done. I am sure you will go far in life. Wishing you all the very best.”

Salmina Mosoane said:

“Congratulations, sister. It's never too late to chase your dreams.”

Teen Becomes Youngest Black Student Ever to Graduate Law School in US At Age 19

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that at age 19, Haley Taylor Schlitz has become the youngest African-American ever to graduate from law school in the United States of America.

The native of Dallas, Texas, earned the limelight after being accepted into nine law schools when she was just 16 years old.

The teenager, who has been studying law for the past three years, will graduate from the Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law on May 13, said Black Woman.

Source: Briefly.co.za