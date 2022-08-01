A dad joined his brilliant daughter at her graduation ceremony in a foreign varsity and celebrated it in style

The proud parent showed great strength as he back carried the grown-up lady who bagged a first-class degree

The duo then struck lovely poses in a heartwarming video that has got social media users talking

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The joy of parents is to see their offspring succeed, and a dad couldn't be prouder after his daughter bagged a first-class from a foreign university.

The man surprised many netizens as he carried his grown-up daughter on his back to celebrate the feat.

The man showed great strength. Photo Credit: (TikTok/abs.tract_)

Source: UGC

In a lovely video the lady shared on TikTok via her handle @abs.tract_, the two of them then struck fine poses.

The politics and international relations graduate rocked an academic gown while her dad sported a native Yoruba wear called agbada.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Netizens gushed over the beautiful father and daughter moment.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

They call me big Bong said:

"Wait omg all this time we’ve been going to the same uni and THIS is how i find out?!?"

Jumoke said:

"Even tho u don’t know me, I am so incredibly proud of u. Congratulations‼️ Naija no dey carry last ."

Bibliophyl said:

"God will keep u guys to enjoy the fruits of labor congratulations."

InvestInChapstick said:

"Congratulations sweet sister To God be the Glory for Elevating you to your new chapter."

user2879293506806 said:

"Congratulations. But your dad? He looks like your big brother."

Lady makes history in UNILAG with her first-class degree

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had bagged first-class from UNILAG in a record-breaking fashion.

Olajumoke while sharing a photo of her graduating degree grade described her success as evidence of years of hard work, consistency and dedication.

The brilliant scholar revealed that she bagged the only first-class in her class of 400 students.

While stating that she was scared before her final exams, Olajumoke appreciated God for the eventual success of the program. Olajumoke described her time at UNILAG as one that shaped her into an excellent and resilient woman of character.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng