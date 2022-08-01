The fortunes of a young man with one leg are about to change for good after his hard work caught the attention of OPM General Overseer Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

The young man, who is a school dropout, was captured working at a construction site with a walking aid and melted hearts on the net

Apostle Chibuzor has hinted at the possible time the young man will be leaving the country for his scholarship program

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Omega Power Ministries (OPM) has again come to the rescue and put smiles on the face of a young, physically challenged man by offering him a abroad scholarship.

A video of the unidentified man with one leg putting in the work at a construction site circulated on social media and wowed many.

The GO of the church offered the young man the scholarship. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

One of those wowed is OPM General Overseer Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere who launched a search for the man and eventually found him.

OPM GO hints at when the lad will leave the country

Sharing a new photo of the man with his followers in a Facebook post on Sunday, July 31, Apostle Chibuzor remarked on how saddening his story is.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to the OPM GO, the young man lost his leg in an accident while going to school.

His poor parents used their last resources to save his life and this left them with no money to continue training him in school.

The family lives in a mud house.

With the scholarship, Apostle Chibuzor expressed optimism that the young man will bring his family out of poverty. On when the lad will fly out, he wrote:

"By the grace of GOD, Apostle chibuzor has gotten him his international passport from immigration and his documentation and visa process has started.

"And he will be joining the next sets of 46 lucky OPM overseas scholarship students to travel this month of August."

Social media reactions

Ekeke Victor said:

"Wow God continue to keep and bless you daddy."

Jeff Maduka said:

"Excess power Daddy God bless you mighty Amen."

Harris Eluwah said:

"Fada of all NATIONS at work. Daddy OPM God bless you, and your family. You do well."

Ezeiruaku Ozzie said:

"This is quite remarkable .

"Congratulations dear CHIBUZOR UCHENDU.

"GOD has remembered you for good.

"God bless the world best daddy ."

Stella Orji Sunday said:

"Chai!!! Daddy, God will continue to bless you plenty plenty."

Proud Moment as Physically Challenged Man Who Was Carried to School by Mum Graduates from University

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that one physically challenged man beat the odds to achieve education success. Michael Opio had been carried on her loving mother's back since he was young, from home to school.

The painful sacrifice paid off as the Uganda man was high in the sky as he graduated from the university.

"A blessed day in Gulu today as we witness IGF son Michael Opio graduate with a university degree in Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting). Opio’s mother would carry him on her back over 3kms to school," part of the Facebook post caption read.

The family received a wheelchair donation from Crossroads and shelter at IGF to ease the burden at hand.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng