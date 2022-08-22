Miss Jessica Okonye, a 12-year-old girl, has been granted admission into the Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ibusa, as an auditor student

Little Miss Okonye, who is in JSS1, was said to have displayed an exceptional level of intelligence in the presence of school professors

She was discovered by Professor (Chief) John Alizor, a retired American university professor, who is said to be the girl's mentor

Jessica displayed a great academic spirit. Photo credit: Admiralty University.

How it all started

She was said to have startled the retired Professor at a shop where she served as an intern. The man promptly took interest in her and started mentoring her.

This culminated in the professor giving her academic assignments and then the eventual 'auditorship admission.'

Before she was offered admission, she interacted with the leadership of the university, who were said to find her academic abilities to be very satisfactory.

Who is an auditor student?

The Vice Chancellor of the school, Professor Paul Omojo Omaji said in a statement on the school's Facebook page:

"The Vice Chancellor admitted that Jessica is a brilliant child. He added that, pending when further checks on Jessica’s ability to cope with the rigours of being a university student without the completion of her post-primary education are concluded, ADUN can admit her into the school as an auditor.

"He further explained that an auditor in this case is a person “admitted” to participate in university lectures without necessarily aiming at coming out with certificate awards. In the words of Professor Paul Omaji; “Jessica has come to the right place as a first choice centre for her academic pursuit as leadership is the central focus of our institution."

If Jessica passes this stage and eventually gets full admission, she will be the first Nigerian to be admitted at that age into a Nigerian university.

