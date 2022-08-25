A female student identified as Deola has taken up carpentry as the Academic Staff Union of Universities continues its face-off with the government

Deola, a 300-level student of the University of Lagos, was seen in a TikTok video doing her new-found work inside a workshop

Although she is still learning, she has taken advantage of the ASUU strike to be useful to herself while awaiting the resumption of school

A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has branched off and taken up carpentry as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) continues its lingering industrial action.

The female student identified as Deola was seen in a video shared by Nigerian journalist, Amaka Okoye, who says the lady is still learning.

Deola was seen in a video learning in a workshop. Photo credit: TikTok/@amaka.okoye.

Making good use of her time

In the short clip on TikTok, Deola was seen handling wood and doing other things inside a carpentry workshop.

She looked cheerful and obviously enjoyed the newfound job as she meticulously did it in the video.

Many students have taken up a trade or other crafts since the strike started. The strike has now lasted for more than 6 months as an entire academic session has been lost already.

Watch the video below:

