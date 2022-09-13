A baby who was at her dad's graduation ceremony screamed "congratulations daddy!" from the crowd without fear

The kid's dad stopped and blew her a kiss, telling the baby he loved her as the audience got emotional

Many people who reacted to the video said that she is exhibiting the love her parents must have nurtured her with

A video re-shared by Pubity on TikTok has shown the moment a kid expressed how very excited she is that her father was graduating.

As the father walked across the podium, the baby shouted, "congratulations daddy". The man was stopped in his track as he looked at where his child was with a smile.

The father stopped and blew the baby a kiss. Photo source: @shivaeenalawade

The father told the kid he loves her. Seconds after, the kid said, "love you daddy". The audience was surprised at the kid's confidence.

The father had to tell the convocation anchor to continue the ceremony before the woman called him.

Watch the video below:

Video melts the hearts of netizens

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over N3m likes with thousands of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

Maddy said:

"Something only the luckiest parents will see."

L said:

"omg I'm crying."

Catearshop said:

"She’s knows her daddy did good."

matrixanddata said:

"I’m trying to imagine the day when he does the same for her. How emotional he’s going to be? Life is so beautiful."

vurp said:

"It’s clear he always says that to her when he’s proud."

Guilherme Barnes said:

"This made me more emotional than I should have been."

Dm576 said:

"I saw a commment today that said “give me a legitimate reason someone has a kid” this video is a wonderful answer."

Jangmi said:

"How much ya wanna bet the mother was pestering the kid to say it."

Kid calls her mother "baby girl"

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video of a baby shared by her parents on TikTok got people praising how very beautiful she is.

In the clip, the baby said: "Hi mummy," and her mother responded with "Hi baby girl". Endeared with what her mother said, she started calling the woman "baby girl".

The baby infused liveliness into each pronunciation of "Hi baby girl" she said. At the end of the video, she walked away funnily. Many people said that the kid looks lovely.

Source: Legit.ng