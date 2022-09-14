Joy Amadi, a Nigerian PhD student, has arrived in the USA to commence her studies at the University of Delaware

Amazingly, Joy received 7 fully-funded scholarship offers in USA and Canada, making her success story very outstanding

Nigerians have congratulated her and showered her with plenty of encomiums and asked how she achieved the feat

Joy Amadi, a Nigerian lady who said she was expecting to get only one scholarship offer, has ended up landing a whopping seven.

Joy bagged the seven fully-funded scholarship offers in USA and Canada, but she has arrived at the University of Delaware.

Joy Amadi said God did it for her as she bags 7 fully-funded scholarships in USA and Canada. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Joy Amadi.

In a post she shared on LinkedIn to celebrate, Joy posted beautiful photos of the moment she was leaving to the USA to commence her studies.

She said:

"I am happy to announce to you that I recently arrived America and have started my PhD program at the University of Delaware.

"My utmost gratitude goes to God Almighty who saw me through this journey. I asked for one scholarship and God gave me 7 fully funded offers in USA and Canada."

A graduate of the Federal University, Lokoja

A look at Joy's profile reveals that she attended the Federal University, Lokoja where she studied Chemistry and finished with a first class in 2019.

At the University of Delaware, she will be pursuing a PhD in Organic Chemistry.

Social media users congratulate Joy Amadi

Monday Newman Yakubu said:

"Well done, congratulations and good luck in your endeavors."

Gogo Ujile said:

"Congratulations Joy Amadi. This is beautiful and I am happy your desire has finally come to stay. May God keep you safe and perfect all He's started in due time. Congrats, once again."

Ivan Turyahebwa said:

"Welcome to the land of opportunities. In this country dreams can come true but on one condition. To only those who put in the work. Stay humbled."

