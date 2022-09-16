A court in Egypt has upheld the sacking of a female lecturer after she was fired from the Suez University for posting a video of herself belly dancing

Mona Prince was fired in 2017 after the video of her stirred controversy, with students claiming that prince had undermined religious values

Reacting to the court's ruling, Prince said that it was sad for Egypt, history, civilization and culture as it bars her from teaching in any Egyptian university

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

An Egyptian court has upheld a decision to expel a female lecturer from her job after she published a video of herself belly dancing, according to a court ruling seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Mona Prince was fired in 2017 after she shared a video of her belly dancing. Photo: Mona Prince.

Source: Facebook

Court makes ruling

Mona Prince, who was a lecturer of the English language at the state-run Suez University, posted a video in 2017 on her Facebook page showing herself belly dancing on a terrace in a blue galabeya.

The post stirred controversy, and some students later complained that Prince had undermined religious values with the content she presented during her teaching, Gulf News reported

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Egypt's Supreme Administrative Court said:

"Prince had committed violations including "deviating from the scientific description of the academic curricula, and spreading ideas that contradict heavenly beliefs and public order".

Video degrades value of university

The court also said that the posting and sharing of the belly dancing clip "degrades the prestige of university professors and their responsibility to spread values".

The court's verdict is final and bars Prince from working in private or public universities in the country.

It is the latest of a number of rulings in Egypt that women's rights activists say represent an attempt to enforce conservative religious and social values while restricting personal freedoms.

Prince posted on social media saying the court's decision made her "sad for Egypt, sad for our history, civilization and culture".

Mona Prince recorded herself belly dancing on the rooftop of her house and posted it on her Facebook page.

The video drew controversy with students complaining that Prince had undermined religious values, and she was later sacked.

She then sued Suez University for firing her, but the court upheld the decision by the institution to fire her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke