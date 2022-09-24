Three more students have been placed in police custody over the recent violent clashes at KNUST

It follows the earlier arrest of two suspects who were remanded in custody to help with the investigations

A video showing loved ones in tears at the court premises during the trial of the three suspects has gained reactions

Three more students have been remanded in police custody over the recent violent clashes at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Emmanuel Appiah Amoah aka Soldier Ba, Eugene Nuamesi, and Kwabena Kwarteng Amaniampong aka Zongo Chief are all students of the establishment.

On Friday, September 23, the Asokore Mampong District Court presided over by Hilda Esther Wryter charged the trio with rioting and causing criminal damage, bringing the number of students arrested to five out of 62.

Lawyers for the accused prayed the court to grant bail to the three but the court refused to give the bail.

Earlier court order

The arrest of the three students follows the court's warrants to arrest 62 persons suspected to be involved in the violence on the KNUST campus.

This was after it had remanded two suspects in custody for the second time to allow the prosecution to arrest other suspects and gather enough evidence.

Loved ones break down in tears

In a video on Joy News, persons assumed to be loved ones of the three students are seen shedding tears at the court premises.

The video capturing a woman and a young lady crying has garnered reactions. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

How social media reacted

Foster Boadi said:

Next time when they get out of this, they will know their level and learn sense. Your parents struggling to pay university fees and u go there and misbehave like this.

Abandenden Prayer commented:

Hmm, next time go out and fool.

Ofori William said:

I'm happy about this. They must use them as an example in Ghana. Indiscipline is too much in Ghana.

Hanna Sarfo posted:

My problem is they are probably from poor homes ooo. But they go to university the choose bad friends. Always dey low-key. Complete and go home. After all, it's just a piece of paper called a certificate that you will get at the end.

Wofa Yaw said:

Good. In everything, think about the consequence.

Source: YEN.com.gh