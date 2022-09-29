Despite the number of scholarship opportunities abroad, knowing the right ones will save one's time

Both the University of Calgary and Toronto are currently offering mouth-watering scholarships

At Calgary, a successful applicant will have access to a $60,000 scholarship money that will cover their four-year course

According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), migration flows from Ghana to Europe, Asia and other countries outside Africa more than doubled between 2000 and 2019 – from 12, 900 in 2000 to 23,000 in 2008, and to 27, 400 in 2019.

People are looking for different routes to relocate and get better opportunities wherever they can find one. While all that is good, doing it in a legal way matters.

A scholarship at the University of Calgary will give thousands of dollars yearly. Photo source: kate_sept2004, mdmworks, jewhyte

For those looking for how to further their education abroad, especially at a time when public university education in Nigeria is in limbo due to the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities strike, YEN.com.gh will be looking at schools in Canada that offer scholarships.

Drawing resources from Scholars4Dev, below are three opportunities you can look at:

1. University of Calgary

For those looking for a degree scholarship, this might be the choice. According to Scholars4Dev, the course begins in the fall of 2023. It is named the International Entrance Scholarship.

You can apply for any course in the school and the opportunity is only for international students and those not resident in Canada. You must have a minimum of 3.20 GPA to apply. The total amount of the scholarship is $60,000 paid in annual tract of $15,000.

Another condition is that, the scholarship beneficiary must always maintain nothing less than 2.60 CGPA over a 24.00 units in a previous semester.

2. University of Toronto

Called the Lester B. Pearson scholarship at the university, it is given to students who have proven to have had an impact in their schools. Chosen students will also have accommodation and books support.

One condition about this opportunity is that students must be nominated by their local schools. After the University of Toronto has received the nomination, applicants can move forward to going through other processes online.

3. Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships

The Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships is for those looking for scholarship for their doctoral degrees. The opportunity is open to Canadian and foreign citizens.

The aim of the scholarship is to attract highly scholarly individuals to the Canadian system. A school in Canada has to nominate one. For foreign students willing to apply, they could contact the university under the scholarship program to nominate them.

The scholarship money is $150,000 with $50,000 payable annually for three years.

Get familiar with the terms and conditions

Always note that some scholarships come with conditions, familiarise yourself with them. Working well on your grades while studying should not be trifled with.

