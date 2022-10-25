A primary school boy has sent social media into a frenzy over his lovely and attractive handwriting

A video shared on the net showed a notebook wherein the lad had written a full page and was about to start a fresh one

Some netizens compared the lad's handwriting to a computer font, just as many others remarked that they had seen a better one than his

A primary six boy has become an internet sensation following his beautiful handwriting.

This is after a TikToker shared a clip of the lad in a school uniform writing on a notebook with a pen and urging netizens to comment on it.

His handwriting is like a computer font. Photo Credit: TikTok/@kelvindefresh

In the eyes of some persons, the lad's handwriting can be impressively mistaken for a computer font.

Many others noted that they knew someone whose handwriting was better than the lad's.

National Handwriting Day is celebrated every 23rd of January since 1977.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user3919025366358 said:

"He will become a doctor and all these writings will vanish."

Balaraba said:

"My younger brother has same oooinfact two of den."

Naa_Afi26 said:

"It's nice but his dream job shouldn't be a doctor coz ei."

Joannacrystal67 said:

"The best ,,be like computer oooo."

Monica Aworigo said:

"Create a YouTube channel for you, put his hand writing there and let him have a video whilst he writes. Impressive."

kennedyboamah150 said:

"Most people with nice handwriting are not good academically."

@itz gabriella said:

''Very nice n neat."

Nigerian man with handwriting like a computer font causes a huge stir

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man had shown off his lovely handwriting on social media.

Johnson Chima Okpala, sharing the note on the Facebook group Igbo Rant HQ, challenged people who thought theirs were better than his to post it.

The proud man wrote:

"If your handwriting can beat mine, come closer. challenge."

The note he shared could easily be mistaken for something done with a calligraphy pen and had the form of a computer font. Many expressed surprise at his writing look and praised him, others posted theirs in response to his challenge.

