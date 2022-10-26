The final of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ 2022) is currently underway a the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science And Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The final puts three of Ghana's most prestigious senior high schools, Prempeh College from Kumasi, Presby Boys SHS (PRESEC) from Legon in Accra, and Adisadel College (ADISCO), against each other.

In a highly competitive contest, Prempeh College took a slim lead at the end of the first round. PREMPEH has 16 points, RESEC has 15, and ADISCO has 14 points.

Photo source: NSMQ

Source: Facebook

But PRESEC came back strongly in the second round to tie with the defending champions. At the end of the round, PRESEC and PREMPEH had 21 points while ADISCO had 13 points.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the live feed on Facbook below:

Source: YEN.com.gh