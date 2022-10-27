On Wednesday, October 26, students at a high school in Jamaica collapsed during a religious exercise

A staff of the school said over 200 students collapsed and that it happened when a female teacher decided to pray for the students over their behaviour

The affected students have been rushed to medical centres just as the school management had a meeting over it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

There was drama at Oberlin High in St Andrew in Jamaica on Wednesday, October 26 as students collapsed during a devotion.

Classes had to be dismissed early over the incident which is under investigation by the country's Ministry of Education.

Over 200 students were affected. Photo Credit: TikTok/@necia_official

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh gathered that the affected students were taken to Lawrence Tavern Health Centre, Stony Hill Health Centre, and Kingston Public Hospital.

What actually happened at Oberlin High school

A statement an unnamed staff of the school made to Observer Online, as sighted by LIB, explained that a female teacher was talking with the students about their behaviour and decided to pray for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The staff said the teacher stated that "she got a message" from God which inspired her prayer move. But shortly after the prayer began, students started collapsing.

According to the staff, over 200 students collapsed during the devotion. A video capturing the incident was shared by @necia_official on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

callumlaidford27 said:

"Apparently a teacher did a religious exercise and the children started dropping to the floor and a student died."

SABALIQUEEN13 said:

"Some times its not evil possesions the universe is shifting and the changes are happening the shipt can affect anyone at the eltomagnetic range highet frequency."

T A L I A said:

"Then the principal did admit that she’s the one who stopped and did some spiritual prayer this morning."

warrior#1petal said:

"Some one in that school is responsible for this some one a mix up or dem give up the children dem fe sacrifice. the blood of Jesus christ against dem."

user4402450871353 said:

"No weapons that's form against those kids them at school shall not prosper in the name of jesus let go in the name of jesus let go jesus name free dem."

Tall Man Collapses and Falls Flat while Singing High Note in Viral Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man collapsed and crashed on the shelves in a shop after screaming his lungs out while singing and hitting a high note in a video doing the rounds online.

The widely watched short clip begins with the young man hitting a high note while holding his breath.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng