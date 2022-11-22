Two female students putting on blue and white uniforms stepped out of their classroom and performed a powerful dance

In a video posted on Instagram, the ladies moved in a nice uniformity that has attracted the attention of lovers of good dance

The video of their dance has been liked multiple times by fans who also rushed to the comments to express themselves

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A nice video has shown two female students who danced outside their classroom.

The video of the two beautiful dancers was posted on Instagram by @sa_vibes and it has gained serious traction on the platform.

The dance show by the two female students has caught people's attention. Photo credit: @sa_vibes.

Source: UGC

The heartwarming clip, lasting only about 7 seconds, was posted on November 2, and has greatly entertained many people.

One thing that made the girls stand out was how they danced with accuracy and impressive uniformity. Their dance moves were measured and planned to go together without any form of mistake.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It appears the ladies had a rehearsal before taking to the dance floor.

Secondary school students dancing outside a classroom

The dance show by the students was done outside what looked like their classroom.

While one was wearing a pair of blue trousers and a shirt, the second girl was putting on a blue skirt and a short-sleeved white shirt.

Their amazing dance has caught the attention of Instagram users who expressed themselves in the comment section using fire emojis.

A particular comment by @mimiadimike said:

"High school student has a tattoo? Take me to SA."

Watch the video below:

Shy girl dances beautifully in front of people

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a shy girl made to dance in front of people had dazzled with fine moves.

The video had started with the girl trying to flee the gathering but was quickly dragged back by kids and adults who thought otherwise.

As if resigning to fate, the girl backed them all and began with a left-arm dance move.

Feeling the vibe of the dance style, a lady joined behind her but stopped in her tracks as the girl quickly broke into a different dance move entirely - this time with her legs.

Her leg moves earned her the admiration of the gathered crowd on the street with people who were previously dancing stopping to give attention to a better dancer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng