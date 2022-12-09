A young man took out time to praise his dad's effort in paying over N10m for his yearly school fees in Canada

The student said his father is the real Odogwu as he saluted several times while appreciating the sacrifices he makes

Many social media users who reacted to the student's video also praised those who have helped them in life

A Nigerian man, @nuel_gram, has gone online to praise the efforts his dad has been making towards his education abroad.

In a video, the Nigerian student in Canada described his dad as "Odogwu". He revealed that the description fit as he realised that his dad paid over N10m (GH₵ 292,572.69) for his school in a year.

Father's big sacrifice

As a song played in the background, the young man @nuel_gram kept saluting as a sign of respect for his father.

Many people who thronged his comment section used the opportunity to appreciate the effort their parents contributed towards their education.

Netizens call themselves, others odogwu

glomorria said:

"My mum is odogwu she single handedly trained me as a pilot and 2 of my siblings in Europe a medical doctor and a sailor all Glory to God."

GENTLEIYKE1990 said:

"I AM MY OWN ODOGWU, SEEING MYSELF THROUGH HIGHER INSTITUTION IN NIGERIA."

Lady B said:

"I am my own odogwu.......sponsoring myself in university since year one.... since my parents are not there."

jeremyduru196 said:

"Wow my parents are Odogwu went to government primary and secondary school with so much love and happiness they gave."

Aleruchi Igwe said:

"My mum is an odogwu...she always gives me one rubber of garri with one sachet of salt, to take back to school... odogwu."

BUKKY said:

"Honestly. Love my dad so much. 3 kids doing their masters in the US & U.K. without scholarships. The real Odogwu for real."

Adefunmike said:

"I am my girls Odogwu, singlehandedly training two beautiful girls to the glory of God. I pray they succeed and I pray for strength."

