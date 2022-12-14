A young Ghanaian man who obtained 7As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been given a scholarship

Richmond Oppong's university education will be financed by a benefactor who accepted to sponsor his studies

Scores of commenters have basked in the joy that Oppong has received financial assistance for his university education

Richmond Oppong, a Science student who gleaned 7As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has been given a scholarship.

In a Facebook post, social media user Jon Bosco disclosed that Ernest Egyir of the Ernest Egyir Foundation accepted the call to sponsor the entire cost of Oppong's university education.

Good Samaritan offers to finance Richmond Oppong's studies

''It takes a good heart to help the less privileged. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ernest Egyir of the Ernest Egyir foundation for accepting the call to sponsor Master Richard Oppong's University education fully,'' portions of Bosco's post read.

Photo of Ghanaian 'boy's WASSCE results. Credit: Jon Bosco/Maskot.

Source: Getty Images

''Chief, God bless you for your advice to the young man and your benevolence,'' he added.

Jon Bosco shared photos in which Oppong posed with his benefactors. Netizens basked in the joy that the young man received help.

See his results below:

Photo of Richard Oppong's WASSCE results. Credit: Jon Bosco.

Source: Facebook

Netizens happy for Richmond Oppong

Eva Koranteng commented:

God bless you, sir

Benjamin Asigbey reacted:

Well done, brothers. God bless you all.

Philemon Satekla shared:

Egyir Chairman. Boss, may God bless you much more.

Elvis Ekow Amponsah posted:

May God always bless you, Mr Ernest Egyir.

Rockie Carl commented:

Ernest Egyir, May the cosmos be kind to you. We need this and more.

Janet Kwakwa said:

God richly bless you, Mr Ernest Egyir.

Patricia Ellis Aggrey commented:

God bless you, Ernest Egyir. I am super proud of you, bros.

Patricia Ellis Aggrey said:

Jon Bosco, well done for coming out with this important information. God bless you.

Alfred Zormelo commented:

May the Almighty reward your works abundantly beyond measure.

Alfred Nkrumah said:

God bless you, Osagyefo for the good work you are doing.

Evangelist Darl Mends reacted:

May your good works follow you throughout eternity. I'm so proud of you. Our GOD is honoured by your generosity. I pray for you always that you'll live long in good health to help others' dreams come to reality. God bless you, chief Ernest Degraft Eqyir for your benevolence.

Source: YEN.com.gh