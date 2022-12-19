A boy, 16, has raised the bar as he has shown great academic abilities in local and international examinations

Uyi Ebhuoma, an academic on LinkedIn posted the story of the brilliant boy named Abdulahafiz Oladimeji Dada

Dada scored a whopping 1500 on his Scholastic Assessment Test and 341 on the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board exams

Uyi Ebhuoma, a academic on LinkedIn has posted the story of a brilliant chap named Abdulahafiz Oladimeji Dada.

The boy's story indicates that he scored 6 As in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination and also 341 in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Dada scored 341 in JAMB, 6 As in WAEC and 1500 in SAT. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Uyi Ebhuoma.

Apart from his sterling performances in JAMB and WAEC, Dada also finished strong in SAT where he scored 1500 or 99%.

Abdulahafiz Oladimeji Dada, the boy who scored 1500 in SAT

Interestingly, Dada did not attend a private school as he is said to have schooled at an Abuja government school.

Uyi wrote on Linked while sharing the story:

"16 year old Nigeria scores amongst the top 1% in the world in American SAT exam with a score of 1500 after scoring 341 in JAMB and 6As in WASSCE - All in 2022!!!

"This is about celebrating and honouring a Young chap. He is Abdulahafiz Oladimeji Dada, who has in the last 3 years won Gold medals in various National JETS Competitions in different STEM subjects.

"And in this year, he took the bar to another level. He scored 341 in 2022 Jamb and 6 A1s, 1 B2, and 2 B3s in WAEC, 2022.

"He now has a wide pool of World Class options to achieve his academic dreams. This is worth sharing to inspire Nigerian youths and others around the world unto excellence."

Dada's performance attracted a reaction from LinkedIn user, Olubusola Tolani Kanimodo. Tolani wrote:

"This is amazing. Congratulations to Abdulafiz. May Allah continue to guard and guide your path towards achieving more."

