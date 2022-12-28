A 13-year-old Nigerian girl has sparkled like a million stars in the International Mathematics Olympiad

The girl named Nasara James Dabo solved 34 mathematics questions within a space of 172 seconds to emerge tops

The extremely gifted girl is a student of Ideal International College in Kaduna state and she was given a gold medal

A 13-year-old Nigerian wonder kid has emerged tops in the International Mathematical Olympiad.

The wonder girl is identified as Nasara James Dabo and she is a student of Ideal International College in Kaduna state.

Nasara solved 34 questions within 172 seconds. Photo credit: Twitter/@KadunaNews247, Image Source and Artpartner-Images/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to a December 27 post made on Twitter by Kaduna Affairs, Nasara dazzled like a million stars during the arithmetic contest.

Nasara was able to solve a total of 34 mathematics questions within a space of 172 seconds.

To achieve this incredible feat, the brilliant girl defeated 150 other contestants in the junior category of the stiff competition.

Nasara has been awarded a gold medal for her amazing achievement during the contest.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@mike_mazi said:

"Congratulations Nasara James Dabo. Say her name!!!!"

@Reemydgr8 reacted:

"Congratulations Nasara James Dabo......as your name "Nasara" translate as Victory, you will continue being victorious."

@kulkath said:

"That’s what I’m talking about. Diamond in the rough. Nice one!"

@KadunaNews247 commented:

"Wow, a big big congratulations to her. I wish her more success in life ahead."

@ededefavour said:

"Olympiad really humbled me during Secondary school. Congrats!"

@VybezTu reacted:

"This is this kind of good new I expect from the northerners."

@liquid_gold22 said:

"Congratulations Nasara James Dabo. Beauty with brains. You'll go places girl."

@realsultanoa commented:

"I still can't answer 15 questions in 4mins."

Source: Legit.ng