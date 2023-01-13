Many brilliant students have achieved stellar results in their final examinations but need support to attain their dream of a university education abroad

Some do not come from families in extreme poverty but need assistance in the form of scholarships to further their education

YEN.com.gh highlights the stories of Thomas Amoani, Francisca Lamini, and a few other students who are schooling abroad due to their academic success

''Life in this world is a great struggle for both the young and old. And even those who have great riches have trouble of their own,'' says parts of the song The Struggle is Over.

But for many people, their struggles began or worsened after senior high school or university education. They can relate to the song's lyrics even after many years as they continue to work to surmount life's challenges, including extreme poverty.

Poverty remains a stubborn fact in countries like Ghana, where many households' ability to pay fees for tertiary education, especially for the needy who have excelled in their examinations, remains a burden due to costs.

The United Nations (UN) affirms that the definition of poverty is not only the lack of production resources and income but also includes limited access to education, among others.

Akufo-Addo fulfills his free SHS campaign promise to help the needy access education

On September 11, 2017, the Ghana government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, fulfilled its promise of free senior high school education (FSHS) when the programme kicked off across the country.

The flagship FSHS policy was a major part of the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) manifesto to help needy pupils in households in Ghana achieve their dream of attaining senior high school education.

Despite the government's intervention to help the poor access to education at the SHS level, many are unable to continue to the tertiary level due to financial constraints and other challenges despite their excellent results.

Akufo-Addo directs GSS to give a brilliant but needy student scholarship

In 2020, President Akufo-Addo directed the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to grant a full scholarship to Thomas Amoani, an alumnus of Adeiso Senior High School.

The prodigy had obtained 8As in the 2020 West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) but needed support to further his studies. His plight had made the rounds on social media before the president intervened.

Like Amoani, scores of brilliant Ghanaians who needed assistance to climb the higher education ladder have received scholarships to further their studies at either universities in the country or outside.

In this report, YEN.com.gh spotlights the milestones of brilliant but financially constrained individuals, including Thomas Amoani, who received scholarships to study in universities outside the nation.

1. Thomas Amoani formerly of Adeiso SHS with 8As in WASSCE was given a scholarship from Akufo-Addo to a UK university:

Amoani scored As in all the eight subjects he sat for in the 2020 WASCCE but was faced with reality as his parents could not afford his university education.

Not long after WAEC released the result of the 2020 WASSCE, his stellar results made the rounds on social media, earning him publications and attention.

The prodigy mentioned in an interview that he had to walk six kilometres from his home in Asuaba to attend classes at Adeiso SHS every school day in the Eastern Region. Luck smiled at Amoani when his story caught the attention of President Akufo-Addo, who directed that he should be given a full scholarship for his tertiary studies.

Amoani started his studies at Brunel University in London, UK, in 2021, as promised by the government, Peacefmonline reported.

2. Francisca Lamini Gets Admission Into Harvard Medical School:

Keta 2021 NSMQ female contestant, Fransisca Lamini, received a fully-funded scholarship to study at Harvard Medical School after passing her WASSCE with flying colours.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Ghana made the prodigy's milestone public in a Facebook post reported by YEN.com.gh.

The 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) genius had made history as the first female student to reach the grand finale of the NSMQ in the last eight years before she earned straight 8As in the 2021 WASSCE.

Lamini is said to be the daughter of parents with a humble financial background. The Ketasco alumna recently obtained straight As in her first exams at Harvard College in the US.

3. Ghanaian named Benedict Asare lands fully funded scholarship to study at the University of East Anglia in the UK:

Benedict Asare gained admission to study in the UK after trying to acquire funding for years.

In a LinkedIn post, he disclosed that he had bagged a fully funded scholarship to further his education at the University of East Anglia in the UK. Benedict said that during the waiting period, he picked up farming to keep busy.

''People used to call me the farmer in the suit. I farm during the weekdays and the weekends, I slid into my suit and have a good time. I know it’s been a while since I posted something about farming. I haven’t stopped, I just paused and want to go into research. I started that journey at the University of East Anglia, The Sainsbury Laboratory. Wish me well and let’s make agriculture a good secure adventure,'' he said.

Without the scholarship, Asare could not have funded his education in the UK when he received admission to study due to financial constraints.

4. Enoch Boafo Amponsah gets a Weidenfeld-Hoffmann scholarship:

Enoch Boafo Amponsah celebrated bagging a prestigious scholarship to study at Weidenfeld-Hoffmann in the UK. YEN.com.gh reported that he revealed that he was the only Ghanaian selected among 35 scholars from 25 countries for the scholarship.

Boafo comes from a family with a humble economic background. In a post to celebrate the milestone, he said:

"Seven years ago after my senior high school education, if anyone had told me that I will be in the best university in the world, I would have laughed, but God in His perfect timing “engineered” my journey to get me this far.

''Indeed, He makes all things beautiful in His time. I got here because I stood on the shoulders of giants (close family & friends) whose immense support & sacrifice I don’t take for granted. I’m poised for what is ahead and more confident in God's plan in my life.''

Impact of the scholarships on the beneficiaries

The scholarships have taken away the financial burdens of the beneficiaries, giving them more time to study, gain knowledge, and earned better grades.

The likes of Thomas Amoani may not have been able to access university education, much less study outside the country if not for the support they received. Indeed, ''kindness is giving hope to those who think they are all alone in this world," to quote Lewis Brownlee.

WASSCE Student: Brilliant Ghanaian 'Boy' Who Bagged 7As Gets Full Scholarship to University

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Richmond Oppong, a Science student who gleaned 7As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has been given a scholarship.

In a Facebook post, social media user Jon Bosco disclosed that Ernest Egyir of the Ernest Egyir Foundation accepted the call to sponsor the entire cost of Oppong's university education.

''It takes a good heart to help the less privileged. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ernest Egyir of the Ernest Egyir foundation for accepting the call to sponsor Master Richard Oppong's University education fully,'' portions of Bosco's post read.

