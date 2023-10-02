Miss Gota Lois Atsufe Quarcoo, a student from Mawuli School in Ho, Ghana, secured the "Best Orator" title in the senior division at the "Orators" 2023 competition

This event, organized by the ATDP Foundation and Speech Forces Organization, provides a platform for students to showcase their public speaking skills

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the program director at ATDP spoke of his excitement at the healthy competition between private and public schools in the contest

Miss Gota Lois Atsufe Quarcoo, a student from Mawuli School in Ho, Ghana, emerged as the shining star of the "Orators" 2023 competition, held in Accra on September 22, 2023.

She was awarded the prestigious "Best Orator" title in the senior division. This highly regarded competition, now in its third season, is a joint effort by The Academic Talent Development Programme (ATDP) Foundation and Speech Forces Organization.

It provides a platform for students to showcase their exceptional public speaking talents. Miss Quarcoo's success came after delivering eloquent speeches on a wide range of thought-provoking topics.

She impressed both the audience and distinguished judges, including award-winning journalist Mr. Alfred Ocansey and renowned public speaker Mr Adjetey, with her exceptional communication skills, in-depth knowledge, and her ability to inspire and influence through her words.

What Gota Lois Atsufe Quarcoo got as her package for winning Orators 2023

For her remarkable achievement, Miss Gota Lois Atsufe Quarcoo was awarded an all-expenses-paid educational trip to the African Leadership Academy in South Africa. Additionally, she secured an internship opportunity at 3fm, the media partner of "Orators" 2023.

Abel Ohene Acquaye, the programme director at ATDP, told YEN.com.gh how excited he is at the keen competition and impact of the Orators.

"I am pleased that there's a great contest between both public and private institutions in the competition. I think it's a testament to how transparent and open the process is to every participating school. We cannot wait to see how things pan out in future contests," he said.

Master Prassanna Chandankhede of DPS International School was the proud recipient of the 2023 "Best Orator" award in the Junior divisions.

Ghana's Christian High School student secures 2nd place in global HIPPO English Olympiad 2023

In another story, Annie-Lois, a student from Christian High School in Ghana, achieved the remarkable feat of clinching the 2nd overall position in her category at the highly competitive 2023 Global HIPPO English Olympiad, which featured an astounding 100,000 participants from across the globe.

This outstanding accomplishment has not only filled her school, mentors, and the nation with immense pride but also underscores her exceptional talent on the international stage.

The Ghanaian team, led by Abel Ohene Acquaye, shines at Singapore's 2022 global STEAM finals.

Meanwhile, in an impressive feat, a delegation headed by Abel Ohene Acquaye, the Program Director of the Ghana Olympiad Academy, secured 48 medals during their participation in the 2022 Global STEAM Finals held in Singapore.

The Ghanaian team of 54 students competed against 700 participants from 33 countries, showcasing their excellence in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) disciplines.

This remarkable achievement reflects their dedication and talent and highlights Ghana's prowess on the global stage.

