A Ghanaian man was hugely disappointed after he saw the result slip of his ward for the BECE

He took to Facebook, where he revealed that he provided everything the girl needed so that she could study hard for the exam

Many people who reacted to the post opined that the young man pampered his ward hence the result

Ansbert Walas Agbodjah, a Ghanaian man currently living abroad, has taken to social media to lament over the abysmal performance of his ward in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Ansbert shared the result slip of his female ward in a Facebook post.

Ghanaian man fumes over BECE result of his ward. Photo credit: @Ansbert Walas Agbodjah/ Facebook

The girl, whose name was not disclosed, had grade nine in two subjects, grade eught in five subjects and grade seven in two subjects.

Choosing from her best six subjects, the anonymous JHS graduate had an aggregate of 46.

The man, in expressing his disappointment, said she took the girl to one of the best schools in her area and gave her GH¢1,000 monthly as a stipend so she could study hard for the exam.

"Attached is the BECE results of one of my wards who recently completed JHS. She was in one of the best basic schools in her hood. She was on a monthly stipend averaging 1,000ghs a month so that she would concentrate on her books and learn.To say I’m heartbroken and disappointed would be an understatement," his post read in part.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 500 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians react to concern of the man

Many people who reacted to the post opined that she pampered the girl and others also urged him not to give up on her.

Mikdad Mohammed stated:

Our last born was over-pampered by my late mum this same way and he made aggregate 28 in 2021. I made him rewrite minus pampering he made aggregate 8 this year. Just saying.

Avoke Selete reacted:

My brother. I think you set up the girl to fail. You were giving a teenager 1k a month. What did you expect? That’s a salary of a working person with children.

Carolle Selasi Henyo indicated:

Were there any performance reviews before her exams ? Her end-of-term exams report, mock exams report, etc?

