President Akufo-Addo To Launch Ghana Smart Schools Project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be launching the Ghana Smart School project on Monday, March 25, 2024

The project is aimed at providing infrastructure for e-learning and digitalization in s second-cycle schools

It forms part of the government's education for sustainable development agenda

The launch is in line with plans to provide the needed infrastructure to facilitate e-learning and digitalization which will boost senior high school education in the country.

Dubbed the 'Ghana Smart Schools Project', this initiative is intended to provide comprehensive teaching and learning management systems, digital learning content, and electronic devices to 10 senior high/TVET school students nationwide, to facilitate teaching and learning.

President Akufo-Addo To Launch Ghana Smart School Project

The project, which is expected to be launched by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, forms part of the Ministry of Education's effort to digitalize teaching and learning in pre-tertiary educational institutions in the country.

The Smart Schools Project aligns with the government's initiative to leverage technological advancements, enabling Ghanaian students to compete in the fourth industrial revolution.

The project is being executed under the auspices of the Office of the President, the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Ghana Education Service (GES), Ghana TVET Service, and the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS).

The Ghana Smart Schools Project fulfils the Education for Sustainable Development Agenda, which is considered a key driver for rapid socio-economic transformation.

