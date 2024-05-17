Raymond Mawulorm Glikpo, a first-class student from the University of Ghana has taken to social media to beg for a job

In 2022, Raymond was selected as the overall best-graduating student for the School of Agriculture of the UG

Raymond is counting on the power of social media to help him get hired

A graduate of the University of Ghana (UG), Raymond Mawulorm Glikpo has taken to social media to open up about his struggles to secure a job after school.

In a LinkedIn post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Raymond said he had been at home for quite some time, looking for a job after his national service.

Raymond Mawulorn Glikpo Photo credut: Raymond Mawulorn Glikpo/LinkedIIIn

Having grown weary of his unemployment situation, Raymond, who holds a first-class degree, has consequently appealed to the LinkedIn community for help finding a job.

I" am actively seeking entry-level roles in any of these sectors; food, nutrition and health, hospitality, academia, and human resources," he said.

"I am open to being an intern or trainee. I have my CV and other essential documents available to be submitted to prospective employers upon request. Also, any assistance and guidance in this process will be greatly appreciated."

Raymond Mawulorm Glikpo graduated from the UG as the overall best student for the School of Agriculture in 2022 with first-class honours in BSc Family and Consumer Sciences (Food and Clothing major).

His academic credentials indicate that he has the capacity and the discipline to adapt perfectly to any available role.

"I am flexible and adaptable, open-minded with a thirst for knowledge and development," Raymond said in his LinkedIn post.

Ghanaians wish him well

Ghanaians who followed in on LinkedIn reacted to his post by sharing job vacancy links with him.

A few of the comments gleaned from his post are compiled below.

David Harrison Addo said:

"Raymond Mawulorm Glikpo is the best in whatever he does! I have sat in a class with him before and I can attest to his sheer brilliance and meticulousness. All the best bro! I just had to comment!"

Nana Kofi Sarpong (Hendrix)

"Raymond Mawulorm Glikpo You are brave and I hope someone sees your post.. Just had to comment ,"

First-class KNUST graduate Lois Ansaa Asiedu begs for a job on social media

Raymond's unemployment struggles are not peculiar to him alone, as several university graduates are taking to social media to beg for jobs amid growing unemployment in Ghana.

Recall that YEN.com.gh reported previously that a first-class graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Lois Ansaa Asiedu, searched for a job on X and had several offers.

This comes after the beautiful and smart young lady graduated from KNUST in 2022 and had been searching for a job.

Lois' post went viral, resulting in companies lining up with job offers for the young lady.

