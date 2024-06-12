Students of the Ghana International School showed up on the red carpet of the 2024 Prom Night in grand style, displaying elegance and class

The students, who are children of the affluent in Ghanaian society, arrived at the event in plush cars, wearing expensive designer clothes, shoes and accessories

Ghanaians who came across the video of the kids' prom night were marvelled by the wealth and power that was displayed

Students of the Ghana International School (GIS) have held their annual prom night in a grand style, befitting their status as the rich kids of Accra.

The prom night is a formal dance event organised annually to climax the end of the academic year for high school students.

Some of the GIS students Photo credit: High Schools Society/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Historically, prom night is an American high school culture, but this social event is gradually becoming a thing in Ghana with the GIS leading the way every year.

At this year's event, the students, who are children of the most prominent people in Ghana, showed up in luxurious cars, displaying the socioeconomic status and power of their parents.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment the kids arrived on the red carpets wearing expensive designer clothes, shoes and accessories to match.

The boys, as observed in the video, wore black tuxedos with bow ties and wristwatches while the ladies rocked their beautiful evening gowns with other accessories to match.

One of the boys was spotted in the trending video wearing a Richard Mille wristwatch, which cost around $310,000, an equivalent of GH¢4,650,000, according to chrono24.com.

Ghanaians react to the open display of wealth and power

Ghanaians who chanced on the video online reacted to the open display of wealth and power, describing the students as "the rich kids of Ghana.

A few of the reactions to the video posted on TikTok by @fran6baah are compiled below.

@Apple_.era asked:

"is that Richard Mille."

@Yvert also asked:

"Do they write waec."

@Norvinyo said:

"OUR DAY, that we celebrated with rice and stew.They have taken it to another level."

@L_N_B_KAMARI

"The rich kids grow fast fast ooo… what happened to us."

@FRANCIS BAAH replied

"We have Ghana & Gana Depending on the color of your passport."

Tweep claims Cheddar's Son's GHC3m Richard Mille at GIS prom is fake

During the 2022 Prom night, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Cheddar's son, Goddy, stole the show at the 2022 prom of Ghana International School (GIS).

The businessman's stormed the prom in a dapper look and wore a Richard Mille watch said to be worth over GHC3m.

The watch of Cheddar's son has, however, been called fake by a Twitter user who shared a photo to support his claim.

Source: YEN.com.gh