Gospel singer Cecilia Marfo has been trending on social media in the past few weeks following a video of her which popped up online.

The video showed the Afunumuba hitmaker struggling to get the lyrics of the popular Christain song, What Shall I Say.

Marfo's version, which she sang as 'wha shawa say', has sparked a challenge on social media with many people joining in to do their versions.

Cecilia Marfo has revealed who Fire is Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @marfocecilia

At the heart of Marfo's rendition was a person named Fire which she mentioned in the song and asked to go back and sing while using her legs.

The gospel singer has finally revealed who Fire is. She is a woman who assists Marfo in her ministry.

According to Cecilia Marfo, Fire is a 62-year-old woman who is married with kids. She revealed in a video that Fire has been of immense help to her in her ministry.

