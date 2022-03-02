Bongo Ideas has been bashed on Twitter for sharing 'insensitive' opinions about the wife of Citi FM/TV presenter Nathan Quao

Nathan Quao got married to a plus-sized lady named Maame Adjoa in a beautiful ceremony on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Reacting to the wedding photos, Bongo Ideas thought it wise to describe the bride as 'too big and old' for Quao

Many people who did not take kindly to Bongo's tweet blasted him to the point of him deleting the tweet

Controversial blogger Albert Hyde, popularly known as Journalist Albert, has incurred the wrath of tweeps over comments he made about the wife of Citi FM presenter Nathan Quao.

Quao, the editor of Citi's sports desk, got married to his beautiful fiancé, identified as Georgina a.k.a. Maame Adjoa, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The broadcaster took to Twitter to announce his marriage by sharing some photos with many congratulating him.

Bongo Ideas' opinion about Nathan Quao's choice of wife has been highly criticised Photo source: @bongoideas, @nathan_quao

Bongo Ideas on Nathan Quao's wife

But for Journalist Albert who goes by the name @BongoIdeas on Twitter, it was not only a time to congratulate the newlyweds but an opportunity to share his 'opinion' on the broadcaster's wife.

In his reply to the wedding photos, Bongo Ideas described Quao's wife as 'too old and big" for him after saying his congratulations.

"Well congrats. Opinion: But I feel she looks way older and somewhat too big for your size," he tweeted.

See a screenshot of his tweet below:

The controversial tweet from Bongo Ideas Photo source: @bongoideas

Tweeps descend on Bongo Ideas over his comment

Not long after sharing his opinion, Bongo Ideas came under a barrage of criticisms on Twitter. Many people who found his comment insensitive blasted him over it. The criticisms were so intense that he had to delete the tweet.

Below are some of the reactions to his tweet:

