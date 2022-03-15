Sandra Ankobiah Stuns Fans With Race Track Photos; Celebs, Fans React

Sandra Ankobiah has wowed her loyal fans on social media with some stunning photos of herself

The lawyer and socialite looked exceptionally elegant in her dashing outfit as she sat went go-kart racing in a part of town

Sandra Ankobiah is noted for wowing her fans with her classic fashion sense in the photos and videos of herself she shares online

The ever-beautiful Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah has turned heads on Instagram with her latest set of photos which are causing on social media.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular photo and video sharing app, Sandra Ankobiah had gone go-kart racing when she decided to pose for some photos.

Sandra Ankobiah was seen posing on one of the go-karts while wearing a helmet for protection.

The pretty lawyer was seen wearing a tank top under a pair of black long-sleeved shirt which she wore over a pair of bodycon black trousers.

She complimented her outfit with a pair of expensive-looking Versace sneakers and a Versace waistbag with a colour shade as her outfit.

After posting the photos, Sandra Ankobiah captioned them:

"Sports-luxe."

Celebs and fans react to Sandra Ankobiah's Photos

Many friends, colleagues and followers of Sandra Ankobiah took to the comment section to react to the photos.

Actress Lydia Forson wrote:

"Me : “Sandra what are you up to ?” Her : “oh nothing much” *comes online to see her doing “nothing much”

salmamumin also came in with the comment:

"Need for speed with this drip"

mamiohmyhair noted:

"We were still trying to get over the previous post"

Sarkodie Laments High Fuel Prices; Says He Would Resort To Zoom Calls At Home

Meanwhile, multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo famed as Sarkodie, has opened up about recent spike in fuel prices which has left much to be desired.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the rapper, in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that the fuel prices had reached cut-throat levels.

According to him, he was not currently in the country but had already advised himself before making the return trip.

The Oofeetsor hitmaker indicated that he was not going to use his car or even step out when he returns to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh