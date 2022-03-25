Selina Boateng drops stunning post delivery photo looking all smiles

Sensational gospel singer, Selina Boateng, has been spotted in some beautiful photos after she gave birth

She has revealed that she had to pray and beg God continually for the blessing of the fruit of the womb

Many of her fans have shared in her joy and have wished her well while thanking God on her behalf

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Selina Boateng, has welcomed her first child at age 38, after three years of marriage.

This is a big deal to the Medofo Pa hitmaker who had always expressed the desire to have her own children.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Selina Boateng’s Instagram page, she shared three beautiful baby bump photos and indicated in the caption that it has not been easy for her to attain that feat.

Gospel Singer Selina Boateng Gives Birth To Baby Boy At Age 38 After 3 Years Of Marriage

She highly praised God, calling him the Alpha and Omega, and said that whatever God has started with her, he will surely accomplish it.

Selina also called the attention of her fans and asked them to “see what the Lord has done” and then revealed that she and her husband had been praying for that very special blessing.

After posting the photo, Selina captioned it:

"Thank you all for the prayers, love and numerous congratulatory messages. May the #AlphaAndOmega God grant you your prayer request(s) in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen #mekoamawo"

Fans react to Selina Boateng’s good news

The story has touched the hearts of many fans and they have shared in Selina Boateng’s joy.

Some of them congratulated her and wished her God’s blessing also upon the life of her new baby.

Losing her virginity under bad circumstances

In 2020, YEN.com.gh monitored an interview Selina Boateng granted to Abeiku Santana on his Atuu Show which aired on UTV.

She revealed that she lost her virginity at age 27 not to her husband but to a man who forced himself on her.

When asked if she made an official report to the security agencies, Selina Boateng, now Mrs. Berchie, said she did not because she wanted to put that behind her for good.

Selina married her husband in 2019, and YEN.com.gh published beautiful photos from her traditional wedding.

