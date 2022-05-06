Global site navigation

Young And Pretty Ghanaian Lady Marries Old 'Obroni' Man, Wedding Video Causes Stir
Entertainment

Young And Pretty Ghanaian Lady Marries Old 'Obroni' Man, Wedding Video Causes Stir

by  Jeffrey Mensah

A wedding video of a mixed-raced couple has popped up and caught attention on social media. The bride happens to be a Ghanaian who married an expatriate.

In the video sighted on Instagram by YEN.com.gh, the pretty-looking bride who looks quite young in different poses with an elderly white man.

Later photos in the slideshow video reveal the two recently got married in a traditional Ghanaian wedding.

Lady marries obroni lady
The pretty Ghanaian lady has married a white man Photo source: @akonkonsafour
Source: Instagram

The two had a kente-themed wedding. While the bride wore a green-coloured kente, the groom wore a white kaftan with kente trimmings. In other parts of the video, the lady wore another colourful kente and the white man also rocked the same kente like a Ghanaian.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

