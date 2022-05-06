Young And Pretty Ghanaian Lady Marries Old 'Obroni' Man, Wedding Video Causes Stir
A wedding video of a mixed-raced couple has popped up and caught attention on social media. The bride happens to be a Ghanaian who married an expatriate.
In the video sighted on Instagram by YEN.com.gh, the pretty-looking bride who looks quite young in different poses with an elderly white man.
Later photos in the slideshow video reveal the two recently got married in a traditional Ghanaian wedding.
The two had a kente-themed wedding. While the bride wore a green-coloured kente, the groom wore a white kaftan with kente trimmings. In other parts of the video, the lady wore another colourful kente and the white man also rocked the same kente like a Ghanaian.
Watch the video below:
