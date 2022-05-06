A wedding video of a mixed-raced couple has popped up and caught attention on social media. The bride happens to be a Ghanaian who married an expatriate.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the video sighted on Instagram by YEN.com.gh, the pretty-looking bride who looks quite young in different poses with an elderly white man.

Later photos in the slideshow video reveal the two recently got married in a traditional Ghanaian wedding.

The pretty Ghanaian lady has married a white man Photo source: @akonkonsafour

Source: Instagram

The two had a kente-themed wedding. While the bride wore a green-coloured kente, the groom wore a white kaftan with kente trimmings. In other parts of the video, the lady wore another colourful kente and the white man also rocked the same kente like a Ghanaian.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh