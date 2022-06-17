A cute little girl who has an adult attitude has gotten people laughing hard with her make-up , fez cap and even her footsteps

, In a viral video, the little girl could be seen walking around , she turned and made a funny face that has got many laughing

, Many Nigerians have taken to Instagram to react to the video with some of them asking if the girl is actually a baby or an adult

A beautiful little girl has set tongues wagging with her adult attitude which was captured in a viral video.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh the little girl was putting on a fez cap that had a cartoon character on it.

The girl has attracted attention with her attitude. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Girl behaves like an adult

The girl whose name is not immediately known walked in a funny way and then looked up as if she was questioning someone.

Her pink lipstick has also caused a massive stir on Instagram as some adults are saying the girl is already 24 years old with her appearance.

Some social media users called her a granny, especially with her adult behaviour and the way she walked.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users think baby girl is an adult

@nickkylawve said:

"Fine old little girl. God when oo."

@thenasty_aries commented:

"She’s like who kon be this one."

@_oromzy reacted:

"This one don live for this world before."

@fire_css_ remarked:

"I’m sure in her mind she will be like who is ur baby."

@_03.023 said:

"She's 25years old already."

@supah_ella commented:

"Una sure say this one na baby?"

@boy_count said:

"Someone should make this a sticker and send it to me."

@__whitbarbie commented:

"This one na ur gramma wey reincarnate oo no doubt cause what."

@tide_benison commented:

"Look like the mother want to tax baby and baby is not in the mood for that rubbish."

Baby girl makes herself up like a pro

