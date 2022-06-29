Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has just become a mother again following the arrival of her second child

Billionaire hubby Ned Nwoko broke the joyful news on Instagram and disclosed that the actress welcomed another son

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the family on social media from fans and well-wishers

It is indeed a moment of double celebration for the family members of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels who has just become a mother again on her first son Munir’s birthday.

After weeks and months of speculations about her pregnancy, billionaire hubby Ned Nwoko shared the news of their second son’s arrival in an Instagram post.

Regina Daniels welcomes 2nd child. Photo: @regina.daniels

According to the doting husband, the movie star gave birth on Wednesday, June 29, which is the same day their firstborn clocks a new age.

Nwoko equally disclosed that both mother and son are doing fine. He wrote:

"It’s also a delight to announce the arrival of our second son today. Regina and the baby are doing very well in Amman Jordan. Uniquely moon and his baby brother now share same birth date. The family is over the Moon."

See the post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

blessinguyanwa101 said:

"I am over joy with this good new,may God name be."

adunolami2 said:

"Wow happy birthday and congratulations."

sappor_debbie said:

"Sharing same birthday with a sibling is the most amazing thing to ever happen oo, wooowww. Happy birthday moon and baby"

moyosore_mariam said:

"Happiest birthday moon and congratulations."

yo_reeta_ said:

"Awwwwwwwn wow double congratulations to your household ."

lizzy.aik said:

"Happy Birthday cutie and congrats to y’all on the arrival of your son."

