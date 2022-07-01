A Canadian mum identified as Natasha is set to walk down the aisle with a Nigerian man she met on Instagram

Natasha recently flew into the country to meet the Nigerian named Gift for the first time and shared a video of the sweet moment

Gift had made the first move on Natasha by sending her a DM in response to an Instagram story she had made

On Saturday, July 2, and by 1 pm West African time, a Canadian woman, Natasha, will tie the knot with a Nigerian man identified as Gift.

The mum recently flew into Nigeria to meet for the first time the Nigerian she had me on Instagram about a year ago.

Natasha and Gift met on Instagram. Photo Credit: TikTok/@heyitsnjk

The lovebirds shared a passionate first hug as she touched down in Nigeria, as seen in a video shared on their TikTok account with the handle @heyitsnjk.

A video also posted on the same TikTok account captured how they began chatting about a year ago.

According to the video, the man had DMed her on Instagram and from casual chats, their friendship blossomed into a relationship.

Despite criticism from some netizens that Gift is only using her to get Canadian citizenship, the lady has always defended their love with nice videos.

Natasha occasionally features her son on the TikTok account. It is however not clear whether she's a divorcee or only a mother of one.

Watch the cute video below:

Social media reactions

I_am_Mbuyi said:

"You are both young and have the opportunity to have a beautiful life together only if you can communicate break any bridge."

FilipeDaCosta83 said:

"They’ll get married, go to Canada, then once he gets citizenship, he’ll leave her. Come back to my comment in 5 years, if in doubt."

kgoshigadi16 said:

"Please take care of each other ......God please protect and guide this wonderful couple."

user8426524950055 said:

"Inlove with u guys story, welcome home baby, and congratulations to u both."

user3332248479254 said:

"I feel like I’m the happiest here…..Im so happy for you guys❤️❤️❤️❤️. That First hug was everything."

