Elon Musk is in the baby momma drama hot seat once again as he now has to answer to claims he has twins with a top executive

TMZ dropped the news, claiming that an insider spilled tea saying Musk has twins with an employee named Shivon Zilis

The people of the world cannot believe that more Musk spawns are surfacing after the man has preached the need for a birth rate decline

Elon Musk might preach the need to lower the birth rate; however, our guy doesn’t seem to be doing too bad at making babies himself. A new scandal has surfaced claiming that Musk has twins with one of his top executives.

Elon Musk reportedly had twins on the low last year with a woman who is running one of his companies. Image: Getty Images

The South African-born American industrial engineer and entrepreneur who co-founded Paypal and founded aerospace transportation services company SpaceX has eight children that we know of, and now apparently two more… ways to contribute to global warming and global overpopulation, pal!

TMZ reported that an insider claims Elon has twins with a woman named Shivon Zilis, a top executive at Neuralink – one of his big companies.

With the man himself preaching overpopulation and the need to limit the number of children people have in order to save the world, our guy Musk is turning out to be somewhat of a hypocrite.

The people of the world roast Musk over the new baby momma drama

While Musk has a large and loyal following, some are slowly starting to doubt his words as more and more scandals hit headlines. Social media has gone gaga over this news, with many calling Elon out on his apparent BS. Things are just not adding up!

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Michael18022961 said:

“I’m sorry is this guy married or just going from women to women having babies with them. He does know they are legitimate entitled to his fortune.”

@MaybeKindaPetty said:

“So, to confirm: He impregnated his EMPLOYEE while he was in a relationship with another woman? Do I have that right?”

@sisu27 said:

“He keeps banging on about declining birth rates. So I guess he’s trying to be part of the solution?”

@CoValSky_ said:

“All those women are going to be very surprised while discovering that intelligence and success are not hereditary.”

@BeastQuake said:

Source: Briefly.co.za