A young Nigerian man, Timi Vibes, has said that he is organising a show for Kelly in July and the gate fee is N100,000 (almost GH₵2,000)

The man asked people to start preparing for the big show as they really do not want to miss seeing the TikToker

Nigerians who took to his comment section were surprised that seeing a person could be that expensive

Remember the viral TikTok dancer called Kelly who was the topic of online discussions for days? A Nigerian man, Timi Vibes, is organising a show around the dancer.

In a short video on Saturday, July 2, the young man said that he will be bringing Kelly to Nigeria for a fee of N100,000 (about GH₵2,000) in the month of July.

The Nigerian man asked people to start saving up for the show. Photo source: TikTok/@timivibes1, @bhadie.kellyy

He called Kelly "our queen"

He told people who are interested in attending the party to send him a DM as he called Kelly "our queen". He also advised guys not to miss out of the show.

Many Nigerians took to his comment section to react massively to the plan to pay that much to see a TikToker.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jude OC said:

"That Party ground go empty pass mr Biggs."

DIVA GOLD said:

"U and who is awa queen?"

Divine said:

"U no get content again only Kelly kelly, shuuu."

Jojo said:

"100k for gate fee? for Kelly? lmao be like say yansh no let una focus. una don loose priorities."

horlahgold202 said:

"I thought Kelly’s trend and gone… btw what’s with this guy."

king_lord said:

"if you wan hug her sha no break her back, even davido concert ticket no be 100k."

Diri B said:

"E sure for you say that party na only you go go am."

Young man drew Kelly

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man in a funny video showed how much admiration he has for a young TikToker Kelly.

In a clip online, the young man held a phone with Kelly's photo and got to work at making a pen drawing of the dancer.

Words layered at the top of the clip show he made the video in response to a person who asked him who his TikTok crush is.

