Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo got engaged to her lover Pastor Blessed last month, and they have now taken the first step to forever

The singer could not keep calm as she danced for joy in different videos from her introduction ceremony sighted online

Mercy rocked a gorgeous traditional piece with headgear to match as Nigerians congratulated her

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mercy Chinwo and her lover Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa are now officially traditionally engaged as they held their introduction ceremony recently.

Different photos and videos from the beautiful ceremony have made the rounds on social media, with the gospel singer radiating joy and happiness.

Mercy Chinwo danced for joy during her introduction ceremony. Photo credit: @mercychinwo/@thetattleroomng/@elanhub

Source: UGC

Mercy rocked a gorgeous and statement traditional piece with a headgear to match.

She was seen dancing and singing some of her songs in most of the clips.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The venue of the ceremony was well decorated with flowers and white drapes.

In one of the clips, Mercy's fiance Blessed joined her in dancing and almost forgot himself and tried to kiss her.

Check out the posts below:

Peeps congratulate Mercy Chinwo

p_glowtouch:

"One beautiful thing to see and smile at on ig today."

queen.4herking:

"She’s so sweet I wish her happiness in this journey ❤️❤️"

phummy_32:

"Such a happy soul, congratulations dearie."

styleattitudeplus:

"Pastor almost kissed her oooo....beautiful people."

ka_sandrarpeart:

"I love it!!! Congratulations oh! This is too sweet! ❤️❤️❤️"

oyinoyekunle:

"Congratulations! When a "brother" marries his "sister" "

ojulewastudio:

"So beautiful.... May your home continue to be a testimony."

liaukaegbu:

"Congratulations beautiful people.... God abeg ooo na this kind Love I want"

divine_houseof_fashion:

"They look cute together, congratulations to them."

nhyiravictoryroyale:

"Sister and brother don be in love ooo."

Fans gush over Mercy Chinwo's pre-wedding photos and romantic proposal video

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, got engaged, and she shared the great news with fans on social media.

Taking to their official Instagram pages, Chinwo and Uzochikwa shared a series of pre-wedding photos to announce the engagement. They both also accompanied the snaps with heartwarming captions.

The songstress expressed how grateful she was to be spending forever with her man. Uzochikwa also wrote on his page that he is the man the Lord showed Mercy.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng