Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale arrived in Ada in grand style and shared money on the streets

The musician had the whole town in a frenzy as he threw banknotes into the air and had folks rushing to get their share of the cash

Social media has reacted to a video of the incident with mixed reactions as some expressed admiration for the act whiles others found it unnecessary.

Ghanaian dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, had the streets of Ada in a frenzy during his visit to the town.

Shatta Wale, known for his charitable nature, shared cash on the streets and had folks rushing to get some notes for themselves.

Shatta was billed to perform at the Asafotufiam musical concert. The concert was held in the new ultra-modern Mcdan sports complex.

The dancehall artist choked the streets with his long convoy of cars, causing traffic. He sat on the roof of his vehicle as he threw several notes into the large crowd surrounding the convoy. Social media folks reacted to the video with mixed opinions.

Ghanaians React To Shatta Throwing Cash Into Crowd

maameiv made a hilarious comment:

I see only men! Where are the women? Thought only women likes money oo

ike_scott_blinqkvng also said:

❤️ street king the people champion

khalifymapant also wrote:

The African dancehall king is not stingy

sandy_cold_stores_ was impressed:

Wale is wale no size the whole Ghana

nibanakana was not a fan of Shatta's act:

This should be a National security concern... What's this

izod_king did not seem impressed:

This was needless…. Most of the people will sustain injuries due to the struggle… why couldn’t he stopped and let the people form a queue?

