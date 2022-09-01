Veteran Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame, in a new video, showed how physically fit he was as he lifted weights in the compound of his home

The rapper's home looked luxurious as it had a nice big compound and a serene-looking environment

Okyeme Kwame played his latest song in the background of the video and encouraged folks to stream his music

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has shown fans that he has still got it, as he showed his high fitness level in a video he shared on Instagram.

The rapper might have advanced in age, but his body and stature still look similar to that of his youth. It seems exercising regularly has been the secret to Okyeame's never-ageing looks.

Photos: Okyeame Kwame Source: @okyemekwame

Source: Instagram

In the video, he lifted weights in the compound of his big luxurious home. The house was in a gated community which looked serene and peaceful.

Being the ambassador of Waylead Ghana, Okyeame was gifted the beautiful house by the real estate giants.

Okyeme Kwame has released a song titled 'Girls Anthem', which touches on women's struggles. He encouraged folks to stream it. Fans who saw the video were impressed by Okyeame's fitness level and praised him.

Ghanaians Hail Okyeame Kwame

sellygalley was impressed:

Hahahahahaha more macho to you for more beatings

michealduodu4167 wrote:

Good music from the boss but you can hire me make I be your trainer for quick result

ramboginimusic praised his music:

Sweet music , can’t stop listening

melisopaproperties commented:

So talented keep it up Kwame 1

lomalomotey_official also reacted:

OpeKuraa @okyeamekwame no size. rap rap papapaaa

Source: YEN.com.gh