A video of an adorable little girl in a cute church uniform wowed Mzanzi peeps and netizens with her moves during worship.

A clip of an endearing child in an adorable church uniform wowed peeps with her moves during a church service. Images: annah_ntwana/ TikTok

Source: UGC

annah_ntwana posted the warm and fuzzy feeling-inducing video on TikTok, where many took their time to stun the little girl's smooth moves.

The brief clip starts right in the middle of the action. The churchgoers clap and joyfully sing a song while the young child moves like she's 60 years older than she is.

The small lady then gets handed some money and rhythmically shuffles to the offering table to put down the cash without missing a step. The poise in which she dances makes it even more adorable, especially with how seriously she takes herself.

The post is accompanied by this caption:

"He who started to worship his God when he was young, has survived many troubles in this world."

Mzansi peeps adored the smooth moves from the little girl, with many praising how adorable she is. See the comments below:

Juncé said:

"Old people giving their offering into the little girl's hands it's a sign of asking for blessings. "

user1492438362006 mentioned:

"You'd swear she's wearing hillsThe way she dances."

gugutshabalala6880 commented:

"She goes with a rhythm So cute"

Ncamanikhubonye shared:

"The other girl in the brown jacket taking change"

smashdolphin0 posted:

"Yes girl"

Maya_gee1 said:

"Kuphi apha? I visited Katlehong yesterday. The little ma’am is cute"

Joyful Tumi mentioned:

"The aim is not to sweat baby"

Source: Briefly.co.za