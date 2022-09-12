A Nigerian bride has stormed TikTok with the cute video of the moment she gave her man a haircut shortly before their wedding

According to the bride identified as Her Royal Majesty, the quick haircut was done around 5am on their wedding day

The lady has declared that her man is officially her favourite client, even as she shared cute moments from their wedding ceremony

Social media users are impressed after seeing a Nigerian lady who is a barber giving her man a haircut.

It was on their wedding day, so she woke him up for the makeover at around 5 am.

She has declared her hubby as her best customer. Photo credit: TikTok/@herroyalmajesty00.

My hubby is my best client

The barber identified on TikTok as Her Royal Majesty has since declared that her husband is now her best client.

Netizens say there could be no sweeter thing than cutting your man's hair on his wedding day.

Her Royal Majesty enjoyed her day

She no doubt enjoyed every moment of the day, as seen in the video she posted.

The bride showed the moment they were driven to their wedding venue as people saw the result of the work she did on her man's hair. The video has warmed hearts online.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video

@Obi Em Maxy said:

"Wow! Congratulations Ada! You are wonderful woman!"

@Clawzbyugo reacted:

"My love congrats boo."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a man has given out his bae's belongings to goodwill after he found out she was cheating on him.

The heartbroken boyfriend waited for his estranged lover to embark on a trip with her friends before carrying out the act.

The narrator whose service was employed in moving the belongings to charity said the man promised to pay him $200.

After catching his girlfriend cheating, a man gathered her belongings in the house and gave them out to charity.

A tweep with the handle @_camhoudini who identified himself as the man's neighbour shared the development on Twitter and said the pained boyfriend waited for his cheating bae to go on a trip with her friends.

