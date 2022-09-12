Cute Moment Nigerian Bride Who Barbs Hair Gave Her Man His Wedding Haircut Around 5am, Video Goes Viral
- A Nigerian bride has stormed TikTok with the cute video of the moment she gave her man a haircut shortly before their wedding
- According to the bride identified as Her Royal Majesty, the quick haircut was done around 5am on their wedding day
- The lady has declared that her man is officially her favourite client, even as she shared cute moments from their wedding ceremony
Social media users are impressed after seeing a Nigerian lady who is a barber giving her man a haircut.
It was on their wedding day, so she woke him up for the makeover at around 5 am.
My hubby is my best client
The barber identified on TikTok as Her Royal Majesty has since declared that her husband is now her best client.
Cute video shows moment Nigerian dad visited his daughter where she sells tomatoes with pride, melts hearts
Netizens say there could be no sweeter thing than cutting your man's hair on his wedding day.
Her Royal Majesty enjoyed her day
She no doubt enjoyed every moment of the day, as seen in the video she posted.
The bride showed the moment they were driven to their wedding venue as people saw the result of the work she did on her man's hair. The video has warmed hearts online.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react to video
@Obi Em Maxy said:
"Wow! Congratulations Ada! You are wonderful woman!"
@Clawzbyugo reacted:
"My love congrats boo."
Source: Legit.ng