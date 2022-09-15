A young songwriter and TikToker was very excited after Davido recognised his skill in remixing his Electricity song

The young man who showed great happiness said that he was in traffic when the Stand Strong crooner sent a message to him

Many Nigerians who reacted to the good news said Davido is always in the habit of helping others grow

A young Nigerian man who remixed Davido's Electricity song and made it into what the track would sound like if it had Rema as a featured artiste is now living his dream.

After his TikTok remix video of the song went viral, he shared a clip showing a screenshot of the chat he had with Davido before the singer called him.

A man said that Davido reached out to him after he remixed Electricity. Photo source: @davido, TikTok/@datsboichase

Davido and fan Facetimed

He was very excited and could not believe the star reached out to him. A section of the video he shared also showed the FaceTime session they had together.

The songwriter said:

"We were legit stuck at traffic when he messaged me."

Watch his celebration video below:

Below is his previous video:

Netizens congratulate young man

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

iamdominic04 said:

"Carter wey theif person song,Wizkid Neva even reply am. OBO is the GOAT more blessings to u brother."

user1306435884123 said:

"Normally u get talent bro."

Theleftyfrommars said:

"It’s the 'good evening sir' for me. You sabi jare."

Oyindamola said:

"There’s definitely going to be an official remix to that song."

TOB TWINS said:

"God is so good, davido sha, congratulations bro."

Mahira said:

"I’ve never been this happy for someone I don’t know!!!! Congrats bro!"

Mollly said:

"Omo the fact that Davido is always supporting talents is overwhelming. I’m happy and proud of you this could be life changing."

Davido entertains fans

