A Nigerian lady identified as Ezenwa Ogonna cried bitterly at the airport when it was time for her man to travel overseas

A video making the rounds online shows the heartbroken lady holding her boyfriend tightly as he got ready for his flight

Netizens have sympathised with the young lady as some people shared their experiences in long-distance relationships

Ezenwa Ogonna, a young Nigerian woman, could not hold back her tears as she watched her lover get ready to move abroad.

Dressed in a fine suit, her lover dragged his suitcase down the walkway at the airport while she made a video of the moment.

Lady breaks down at airport Photo Credit: @ezenwaogonna

Source: UGC

Sadly, while filming the moment, she got so emotional that someone else had to take over the phone to continue the video.

Ezenwa went close to her lover and hugged him tightly while crying uncontrollably. She didn't want to let go.

It was mixed feelings for her because although she knew his relocation was for the best, she missed his presence already.

Netizens console Ezenwa as she weeps at the airport

@user2326208263483 said:

"When I was travelling my wife was cry am just laughing but thanks to go she's with me now."

@chizoba.michael wrote:

"Chai! It’s not really easy! You will get used to it, my sister went through stuff like that, thank God for my company and video call."

@officialgiftyaaron1 noted:

"Safe journey to him. Just pray for him and leave the rest to God. Things will work out for good for u both."

@ojochide224 reacted:

"Is not easy just know now that now it's going to be much quarell unnecessary issues like very petty one me doing distance for 2yr bt seeing feb nxt year."

@sonomaty1 added:

"Babe can I advise you pray in wah ever you believe in so another won't collect from you nd I pray for you my sis it'll end in Joy."

Watch the video below:

Lady in tears as boyfriend leaves to Dubai

In the clip, the man held her tight, putting her head on chest. It was such an emotional parting. The lady would not stop crying. There were sounds of "aww" in the video before the man made his way inside the airport.

A part of the video showing him in air has him looking sombre as he wore his dark sunshade. Many people who reacted to his video told him to not let the lady down and make sure to make her joyful.

Source: Legit.ng