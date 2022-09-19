A Nigerian man has gone online to make videos of the six ponds he built to go into the fish farming business

According to his rough estimate, he spent GH₵34,759.86 for the ponds and GH₵10,427.96 on the borehole, among other costs

Many Nigerians who watched his clips congratulated him on his achievements as some asked more questions

At a time when many people are trying hard to create multiple streams of income, a Nigerian man went into the fish farming business, sinking millions in the project.

In a video he shared on TikTok, he took people through the process of building six ponds and making plumbing works for all of them.

The man advised people not to be scared of the starting capital. Photo source: TikTok/@bigbrosjet

Source: UGC

The amount he spent on the farm

He told people not to be scared of going into such a business because of the capital. In another clip, he gave a rough breakdown of what he spent, which is excluding the costs of land and water tank.

He paid GH₵10,427.96 to dig a borehole. He spent a total amount of GH₵5,793.31 for the plumbing works of the ponds.

Building the ponds gulped GH₵34,759.8. He, however, said that the cost is relative as it could be different from where one resides. The fish farmer said he was yet to do some finishing work on the farm because of money.

Congratulatory messages from netizens

Precious Onyeka said:

"May God bless ur hand work."

Peter Dave said:

"And again abeg try buy nets cover the pond cause na food you keep for birds Like this good luck my brother."

damilare0707 said:

"Congratulations bro more profit in your business."

Gbolahan Pablo said:

"Congrats. God bless but pls sir how much can someone budget sir. Like yours. Like how much sir. I have interest."

Williams King said:

"I have plan of doing this bussiness, but am afriad to loose my money, thi king maybe the fish might die or i will not make any profit."

Rabbi Bennett said:

"Great job bro. God bless your efforts."

Source: Legit.ng