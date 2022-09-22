A Nigerian lady has revealed that she would prefer to date a yahoo boy over a person who earns money legally

The lady in her video interview was confident that a yahoo boy can never go broke as there are spiritual ways he could pad his success

Nigerians who reacted to the lady's video criticised her choice as some said that she could not even speak the English language well

A Nigerian lady in a video has got many people laughing hard online as she unashamedly said that she would choose a yahoo boy (a fraud) over a person who earns a salary.

In a conversation with an interviewer, the lady said her reason is based on the fact that the yahoo boy will be very capable of taking care of her needs.

Many social media users condemned the lady's choice. Photo source: TikTok/@sexykinging

Yahoo boy can't be broke

When she was asked what she would do in case the yahoo boy goes broke, the lady said that such a situation can never happen.

She stated that the fraudulent boy will always "bathe with soap" to ensure that such a thing never happens. Many people were surprised.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Annie Bella said:

"Jokes apart has anyone dated a working class before ?? Let’s gather here . The relationship was hell."

Proff.Smart said:

"English she can’t spoke yoruba she can spark."

Big SIMI said:

"Wetin dis one know see as she switch from English to yoruba."

Samad said:

"She know even sabi speaking fluently."

IYANUOLUWA said:

"Abeg do Yahoo boy or iPhone dealer."

Leemah said:

"This is actually funny, the confidence alone."

Duffy said:

"I love the way she switch to Yoruba."

YIMIKA.01 said:

"Anyten. She don even resemble awon iyawo portable wire wire Agba dollar."

Lady rejects man for a yahoo boy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man, Atoyebi Taofiq Olajide, went online as he experience many months ago in 2021.

He said it all started when he was introduced to a young beautiful lady. Atoyebi stated that he really liked the lady's physique, and he got interested in knowing more about her. During their date, they visited different beautiful places.

During one of their date, the lady asked him about his opinion on yahoo boys, Adetoyebi said they are criminals. After their date, the lady told him their relationship can never be as he cannot handle her bills as yahoo boys would.

Source: Legit.ng