Ernest Chemist CEO Ernest Bediako Sarpong, in a video, was at his plush Kwahu mansion as he drove his Mercedes AMG GT

The wealthy businessman drove around the compound of the mansion in the expensive vehicle worth over GH₵1.2 Million

Ernest Bediako is one of the wealthiest men in Ghana and has made great strides in the pharmacology space

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Ernest chemist Ernest Bediako Sarpong, in an eye-catching video, showed off his luxurious Mercedes AMG GT.

The wealthy business owner was at his grand mansion in Kwahu as he drove the expensive vehicle around his large compound.

Ernest Bediako Chills In Mercedes AMG GT Worth Over 1.2 Million Cedis Source: TikTok, Instagram

Source: UGC

He was joined in the vehicle by a young man who happened to be a close associate of his. It seemed the pair were heading out for town as they took a spin around the compound and headed for the gate.

The AMG GT is one of the most luxurious cars money can buy, and it costs a fortune to own one. The vehicle's starting price is around GH₵1.2 million and costs even more in other exclusive editions.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ernest is one of the richest men in Ghana, and such money is ''chicken change'' to him. He is said to have other expensive vehicles in his catalogue.

How Ernest Bediako Makes His Money

Ernest is one of the oak trees of the pharmacology industry in Ghana and is the founder of Ernest Chemist. Ernest Chemist is one of the leading pharma in Ghana and started operation way back in 1986.

The company retails and distributes a wide range of medicine all over the country and has numerous branches nationwide.

Having operated such a successful business venture for decades, Ernest Bediako has made a fortune in the pharmacology space and also has other business ventures that fetch him money.

Richest man in Ghana: 25 Ghanaians with the highest net worth 2022

In other stories, the economy of Ghana has been tremendously growing over the years. However, it could not have been possible without various people in Ghana, especially those from the private sector.

Some of the individuals have accumulated a lot, earning themselves a name. That said, do you know the richest man in Ghana right now?

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh