Ernest Bediako Sarpong, the CEO of Ernest Chemist's plush Kwahu mansion, surfaced in a video

The beautiful and luxurious edifice sat on a huge piece of land, and it looked stunning

The video pleased a lot of people as they wondered if such a house was indeed in Ghana

A video of Ghanaian CEO and businessman Ernest Bediako Sarpong's huge Kwahu mansion has surfaced in a video, and it has stunned many social media users.

Source: UGC

The beautiful mansion was several stories high and sat on a vast piece of land. The landscape was a thing of beauty as it had plush greenery.

The healthy-looking green grass and flowers were expertly planted in specific corners of the compound, while the remaining space was beautifully covered with bricks.

A huge and unique summer hat at the front of the house gave the home a more elegant look. In the video, a young man gave a tour of the building and showered praises on Ernest for being able to put up such a luxurious residence and bragged about the wealth folks from Kwahu have.

Ernest Bediako Sarpong, who hails from Kwahu, is one of the richest men in Ghana and has amassed substantial wealth over the years. He is the CEO of Ernest Chemist, one of the biggest pharma in Ghana.

Ernest Bediako's Grand Kwahu Home Makes Folks Proud

negus negasti was impressed:

i love my hometown

adowanyamekyr1 was also excited:

I love where I come from guy ruff

BRAA KWASI ASANTE was also filled with pride

my home land kwuhu to the world kwuhu state

user8002054616538 also wrote

Wow my kwahu people never disappoint

