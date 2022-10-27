Ernest Bediako Sarpong: Video Of Ernest Chemist CEO's East Cantonment Mansion Pops Up
- Ernest Bediako Sarpong, the CEO of Ernest Chemist's plush Kwahu mansion, surfaced in a video
- The beautiful and luxurious edifice sat on a huge piece of land, and it looked stunning
- The video pleased a lot of people as they wondered if such a house was indeed in Ghana
A video of Ghanaian CEO and businessman Ernest Bediako Sarpong's huge Kwahu mansion has surfaced in a video, and it has stunned many social media users.
The beautiful mansion was several stories high and sat on a vast piece of land. The landscape was a thing of beauty as it had plush greenery.
The healthy-looking green grass and flowers were expertly planted in specific corners of the compound, while the remaining space was beautifully covered with bricks.
A huge and unique summer hat at the front of the house gave the home a more elegant look. In the video, a young man gave a tour of the building and showered praises on Ernest for being able to put up such a luxurious residence and bragged about the wealth folks from Kwahu have.
Ernest Bediako Sarpong, who hails from Kwahu, is one of the richest men in Ghana and has amassed substantial wealth over the years. He is the CEO of Ernest Chemist, one of the biggest pharma in Ghana.
Ernest Bediako's Grand Kwahu Home Makes Folks Proud
negus negasti was impressed:
i love my hometown
adowanyamekyr1 was also excited:
I love where I come from guy ruff
BRAA KWASI ASANTE was also filled with pride
my home land kwuhu to the world kwuhu state
user8002054616538 also wrote
Wow my kwahu people never disappoint
