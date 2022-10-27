A touching video has shown a child who respectfully knelt down to collect food from an elder in public

The video was posted by the Rose House Foundation and it shows how humble and respectful the child is

TikTokers find the video to be very touching because many of them took to the comment section to praise the child

A little child, Baby Emma, has earned social media accolades because of how he knelt to collect food in public.

In a touching video posted on TikTok by the Rose House Foundation, Baby Emma went down on his knees when it was his turn to collect his meal.

Baby Emma's respectful attitude while taking his food has attracted praises for him on the internet. Photo credit: TikTok/@rosehousefoundation.

Source: UGC

It is not known if the child is an orphan or a less privileged kid, but TikTokers have been touched by his respectful attitude.

He approached the person sharing food and gently knelt twice as the food was scooped into his shiny little plate.

Emma's disposition in the video has been praised.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@davidgodwin asked:

"Please how can I get in contact with these kids? It pains me to see them these way. I really want to do something big for them, please."

@CassperFelani said:

"When visiting the poor please leave cameras at home."

@Sarah Mokeira190 commented:

"When you go out of your way to extend a hand to the less fortunate in the society, it may not pay you in particular, but trust me. God sees it."

@SouthZoneSpices said:

"This had me crying so much. The way he sits to receive his food. May he never be hungry in life."

@Jo commented:

"No child should ever have to suffer."

@user1166299196522 said:

"I don't even know why am crying."

@Lucky Shabinah Alaisha 01 said:

"Oh Lord bless All parents in this world so that they can afford to feed their babies."

@Leala reacted:

"I love him. Bless them all sweet babies! Just want to hug them all."

Source: Legit.ng