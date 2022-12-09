A man who strikingly looks like Burna Boy got many people talking as he danced like the singer to It's Plenty

Dressed like a pop star, the young man rocked his head from side to side as Burna would do to complete the similarity

TikTok users who reacted to the video gave very funny comments as some said he is a Burna Boy version that was not fully made

A young man, @eyebrows_msanii1, has stirred massive reactions on social media after posting a video where he dressed as Burna Boy.

His dreads look exactly like that of the African Giant crooner. In the clip, the man vibed to Burna Boy's It's Plenty song.

Many people said the man is the lower version of Burna Boy. Photo source: TikTok/@eyebrows_msanii1

Source: UGC

Man with striking similarity to Burna Boy

Many people who watched the video were wowed by how he maintained facial expressions closely associated with the Afrobeat star.

There were some who after commending how similar he looks to the singer funnily said his similarity is of less quality.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Berkie said:

"Burna boy from Alibaba Express."

DHŸÑÕ ŁÊĘ said:

"Burna boy that stop downloading at 40%."

Leo_tha_incredible said:

"Someone said UK used Burna boy."

Stuck on my ex DTB said:

"For a second i thought it was really burna."

Freakheavens said:

"Burna Boy from AliExpress, great though."

Maame Adwoa said:

"No because i was like why is burna using android kekekekek."

Done Done said:

"Lol . You actually look like him."

Paul Pogba's lookalike stirs reactions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who looks like Paul Pogba stirred reactions on social media.

The young man with the TikTok handle @pogbajunior6pp calls himself little Pogba. The lookalike is also known for showing off his football-playing skills and sharing videos.

In his latest video, the man hung a condemned vehicle tyre and attempted a shot from a far distance. He was able to get the ball into the centre of the tyre without it falling off.

