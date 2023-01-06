A talented market woman took over a freestyle dance when a group of dancers danced in front of her shop

The dance leader said they begged the woman to join their show, and when she did, her dance steps were very accurate

The woman's dance steps stunned TikTok users who became her fans after the video was posted on January 5

TikTok users are falling head over heels in love with a market woman who displayed accurate dance steps.

It all started when a group of professional dancers visited her shop and urged her to join their market freestyle dance.

The market woman in her apron took over the freestyle dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@formuladanceacadem.

Source: UGC

In the video posted by Formula Dance Academy, the woman at first hesitated but people continued pushing her to dance.

Video of a market woman dancing

When she finally accepted, it was clear that she will be the star dancer when she made her first move.

It was not long before everyone in the dance group followed her lead as they copied her dance steps.

Everyone shouted and cheered as if they were surprised that the lady could dance so well.

The video posted on January 5 now has over 247k views, 23k likes and 305 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Bryan’s daughter said:

"Let talk about the man at the back."

@Baby sunshine commented:

"She use bolojo finished am."

@hormorhgold said:

"I love her vibes."

@olami reacted:

"I followed you because of her."

@bobvandrus reacted:

"All I can say is WOW."

@meshack olorunosebi said:

"Raw tallent."

@Adefunmi said:

"Happiness is free."

@user6760419679829 reacted:

"Omoo this girl can dance."

@Quinny said:

"She killed it."

@Successful investor said:

"That guy on cream will replay my kidney."

@kaunajames reacted:

"The guy on orange beside her."

@mrsyuyu said:

"She said am tired at the end."

@tuwale_of_kaduna said:

"She just finished this guy, bless up."

Source: Legit.ng