Nana Ama McBrown took a video of her cute daughter, Baby Maxine, as she carried her luggage all by herself like a boss at the airport

The adorable little girl looked all swagged up as she held the handle of her little luggage bag and dragged it with confidence

The amount of cuteness in the video was too much for netizens, as they gushed over Baby Maxine and expressed their admiration

Baby Maxine, the daughter of serial entrepreneur, actress and TV host, Nana Ama McBrown, sprinkled her cuteness all over social media and got netizens fawning over her.

In a video Nana Ama McBrown shared on her TikTok page, she and Baby Maxine were at an airport, and the cute little girl carried her luggage all by herself without any help.

The three-year-old confidently clinched the handle of her little luggage bag and dragged it like a boss. She walked with it confidently and stylishly without hassle.

Maxine's attire matched her confidence and boldness as she looked all swagged up in her pink sweater and sweatpants. Her mother recorded her as she walked with her belongings.

A proud McBrown shared the video on her TikTok page, and folks were mesmerized by Baby Maxine's cuteness. They dropped words of adoration in admiration of both mother and child.

Fans Gush Over Baby Maxine And McBrown

Akonoba Sweet Jane said:

And she's wearing diaper with that swag oo Much love

Benny1235 commented:

I guess I'm nt the only one thinking sis. Maxin luggage is full of only Toys

user1316124537347 said:

my sun shine may God continue to bless you

sheconfidence3 commented:

Is the swag for meGid bless all Mothers ❤️❤️

Amabroni also reacted:

hu say money no sweet✌✌✌‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️I tap into your blessings

